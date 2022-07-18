Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Short Interest Down 42.0% in June

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $14,689,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $27,961,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

NYSE:TCN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.26. 776,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

