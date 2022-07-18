TrueUSD Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $98.75 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,066.70 or 0.99980849 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008226 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004116 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
TrueUSD Coin Profile
TUSD is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,213,961,794 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.
TrueUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
