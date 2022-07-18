Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 147.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 221,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 352,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 131,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 33,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,260. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.04.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

