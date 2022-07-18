Truist Financial Increases AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $24.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AHCO. TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of AHCO opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.43.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 9,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $162,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,793,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,724,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 9,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $162,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,793,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,724,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight acquired 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 350,390 shares of company stock worth $6,016,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

