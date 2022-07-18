Trumpcoin Price Down 69.1% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

