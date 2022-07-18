Trust Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,708 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,792 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after acquiring an additional 394,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 421,344 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,057 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.65. 474,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,644,055. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,324,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,642,974 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.05.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.