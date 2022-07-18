Trust Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,291,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.97. 333,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,225,863. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.19.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.