Trust Investment Advisors Buys 125 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.07.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.29. 22,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average is $111.37.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

