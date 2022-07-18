Trust Investment Advisors Buys 59 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $504,023,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $340,702,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Trading Up 1.2 %

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

NYSE LIN traded up $3.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.22. The stock had a trading volume of 46,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

