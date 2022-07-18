Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.02 Million Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,125,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,655,000 after buying an additional 219,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 595,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,294,000 after purchasing an additional 125,432 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 88,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,455. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

NRZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

