Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.51 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,748 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.57.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.82. 25,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,813. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.80 and a 200 day moving average of $183.28. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

