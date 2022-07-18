Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.68 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 475,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,092,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE OKE traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,919. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

