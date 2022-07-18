Trust Investment Advisors Has $355,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.40. 397,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,862,036. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,021. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

