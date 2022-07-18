Trust Investment Advisors Purchases 56 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,976. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

