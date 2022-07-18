Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 11,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,851,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tuya Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Tuya

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tuya by 150.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,782 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tuya by 182.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also

