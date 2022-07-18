Ubiq (UBQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $1,961.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 51.9% higher against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Apple (AMB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

