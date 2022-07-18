Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Gap Down to $11.21

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $10.83. Udemy shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 902 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Udemy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Udemy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

