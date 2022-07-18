UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

UGI Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,060. UGI has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at UGI

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of UGI by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 881,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,462,000 after buying an additional 96,468 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

