Ultiledger Market Capitalization Hits $26.25 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (ULT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $26.25 million and $19,349.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,117.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008166 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004149 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Ultiledger Coin Profile
Ultiledger is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio.
Ultiledger Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.