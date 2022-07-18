Umbrella Network (UMB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $245,411.00

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $245,411.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001817 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.