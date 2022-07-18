Unido EP (UDO) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Unido EP (UDO) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $80,678.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 860.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,005.59 or 0.04546378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00021194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001787 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars.

