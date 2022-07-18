Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.3 %

UNP stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.87. 11,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,345. The company has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.74.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

