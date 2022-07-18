Uniswap (UNI) Price Tops $7.40 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and $270.20 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.40 or 0.00033063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 734,135,451 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.