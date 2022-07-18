United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €37.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($37.00) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UTDI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($32.60) target price on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($36.00) target price on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($40.00) target price on United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on United Internet in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €36.00 ($36.00) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Stock Performance

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €26.31 ($26.31) on Thursday. United Internet has a 12-month low of €25.86 ($25.86) and a 12-month high of €37.67 ($37.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.