United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Cut by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $10.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.36. 20,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,553. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.