Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at DA Davidson

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on U. Wedbush cut their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Unity Software from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.13.

NYSE U opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

