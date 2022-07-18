Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 10.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares were up 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 53,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,750,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.05.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,050 shares of company stock worth $6,471,369. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Upstart by 542.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

