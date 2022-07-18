Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 10.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares were up 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 53,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,750,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens cut shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.69.
Upstart Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.05.
Insider Activity at Upstart
In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,050 shares of company stock worth $6,471,369. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Upstart by 542.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.