USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDK (USDK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.66 million and approximately $31.42 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,132.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.65 or 0.05949525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00021210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002001 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDK

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

