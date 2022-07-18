Utrust Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.50 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Utrust has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $64.81 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,039.47 or 1.00039699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.