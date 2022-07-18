UTU Protocol (UTU) Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded up 37.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. UTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $619,880.82 and approximately $11,619.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,656.05 or 0.99983053 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008604 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004216 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About UTU Protocol
UTU Protocol (UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. UTU Protocol’s official website is protocol.utu.io. UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu-trust.medium.com. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust.
UTU Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
