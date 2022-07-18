Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Lifted by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.62.

VLO stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.79. 31,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

