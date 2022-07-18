Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires 6,623 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,894 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for 1.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $14,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.21.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $155.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.63. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

