Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $635.63.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $436.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $461.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

