Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $18.98 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,677 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 2.2% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $191.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.92.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

