Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.52.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

