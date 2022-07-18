Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,560 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,775,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,520,000 after purchasing an additional 877,609 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ally Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,874,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,855,000 after acquiring an additional 484,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

