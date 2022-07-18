Vancity Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,207 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

