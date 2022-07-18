Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,921 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,254. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.34.

