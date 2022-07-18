Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.10. 65,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,770. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.