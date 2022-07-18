Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.85. The stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,802. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.25.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.