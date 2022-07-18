Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $356.09. The company had a trading volume of 71,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,980. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.18.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

