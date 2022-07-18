Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,589,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Price Performance
Shares of BND stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 66,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $78.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $87.07.
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
