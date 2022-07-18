Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,589,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $75.42. The stock had a trading volume of 66,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $78.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,763,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,213,000 after buying an additional 27,984,408 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,453,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,966 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,546,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,145,000 after purchasing an additional 813,380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,027,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,184,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,523,000 after purchasing an additional 319,622 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

