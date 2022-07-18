Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,853,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,429,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.26 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.64.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

