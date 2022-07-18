Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,533. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $144.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 4,894.40%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

