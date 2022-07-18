Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Down 5.4%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 80,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,620,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Vaxart Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $514.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vaxart Company Profile
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Featured Articles
