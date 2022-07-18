Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$48.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE VET traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 354,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.40. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 577,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 501,200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

