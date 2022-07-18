Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.36.

VET stock traded up C$1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$27.92. 2,164,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,009. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.06 and a twelve month high of C$31.80.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

