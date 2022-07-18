Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,600,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

IAUM opened at $17.03 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65.

