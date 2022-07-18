Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for 0.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1,325.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 272,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 253,826 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $63.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

