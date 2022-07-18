Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 4,230 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,299,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,613,000 after buying an additional 261,507 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth $69,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth $176,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in GoPro by 22.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 93,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $275,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $86,224.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,033 shares of company stock valued at $740,623 in the last 90 days. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

